WHL pauses Swift Current Broncos team activities

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has paused all team activities for the Swift Current Broncos after four players were added to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list.

The WHL said those players either exhibited symptoms or had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the exposure is believed to have occurred outside of the team environment, in a news release Thursday.

The WHL is now working with its medical officer regarding the matter. The pause means the team will not practice or hold team activities.

The league has postponed the Broncos’ Dec. 30 match-up with the Winnipeg Ice and the New Year’s Eve date with the Regina Pats. Both games were set to take place at the iPlex in Swift Current.

The WHL requires all roster players, hockey operations staff and other team and league office personnel to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus with a Health Canada approved vaccine.

The Broncos said information regarding the rescheduling of those two missed games will be provided at a later date and ticket information will be updated as soon as possible. If you have tickets to either game, you’re asked to hang on to them.

As per league policy, the WHL and the Broncos did not provide comment or identify those involved.