Who will replace Craig Dickenson as Riders head coach? Wes Cates and Brit Dort discuss predictions

Wes Cates and Brit Dort discuss Craig Dickenson’s exit as head coach for the Riders and who might replace him as teams in both the east and west prepare for the Canadian Football League (CFL) semi finals.

Welcome to another edition of X's and O's because even though the Riders’ season is done we are not finished. Welcome back, Wes.

“Hey Brit, thanks for having me. Yeah, it's already offseason for the Riders.”

We've already seen them making some moves. We saw head coach Craig Dickenson on the way out now. He's no longer the head coach for the Riders. What were your thoughts when you heard that this week?

“Well, I thought it was something that I guess had to happen. I really liked Craig Dickenson, as a coach and as a man. He's always been a good guy in the locker room and he's always been a great special teams coach, and he's one of the reasons why I'm in the league. So, he's always going to hold a special place in my heart. I thought he did well, but he just had too many things kind of go against him. He just wasn't used to kind of looking at the game as a whole from a head coach or offensive or defensive standpoint – and I think that got him into trouble at times. But yeah, definitely a move that had to be made. Something had to be done. I think people might be surprised that that was the only move that was made to be honest.”

We talked about the fact that when a new head coach comes in, they will have the opportunity to choose what staff they want to work with. So there will probably be some more moves. Speaking of that – we've seen some rumors flying who could be some potential candidates, who do you think would make a good candidate or who you think might get this job?

“Well I think [Scott] Milanovich’s name has been thrown around. I think the league in general – or some of the elder statesman of the league are kind of pushing that name along. But I've also heard Henry Burris is a name that's popped up. I played with Hank, I think he's really great. He was a great athlete, a great mind and definitely somebody who I think would succeed running a team because he did as a quarterback for a long time. Maybe we could snipe somebody like Ryan Dinwiddie from a big market or Ryan Phillips, those are two great [options]. Obviously Dinwiddie with a championship under his belt and looking like he's about to get another one. Phillips is a guy that looks like he really does well with his teammates and the players on the team. So I think those are a couple of guys from different teams. Then maybe Jason Shrivers internally. These are all great up and coming coaches that are kind of in that mid 40’s age range that I think guys can relate to.”

Well, we are still going to talk a little bit of football because even though the Riders are done, that doesn't mean the whole league is done. We have still lots of football left including the West and East semifinals will take place next weekend. I want some predictions Wes. I'm putting you on the spot, who do we think is going to come out and make it to the west and east final?

“Yeah, I mean, I really feel like you got to believe B.C. is going to find a way to beat Calgary. Calgary kind of still struggled in their last game. Still didn’t really look like a full team. They’re kind of just like the Riders – they were the one team out of the Riders and Calgary that managed to find their way into the playoffs. But I think B.C is definitely going to win it in the west. I think it’s a little bit more interesting in the east. Montreal seems to have been defensibly strong enough to find their way to victory so I think that’s the way the players are going to roll. We’ll just have to see what happens from there.”

I was going to say I’m a little interested more maybe in the Hamilton – Montreal that ones a little more of a toss up. I would probably predict B.C. as well. Guess we will see and we’ll talk about the west final. Those will be some exciting ones as well. Thanks for this one Wes.

“Always fun. Thanks Brit.”

Wes Cates is a Grey Cup Champion. He previously played as a running back for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2007 until 2011.

In that time he recorded 46 touchdowns, over 4,700 yards rushing and 2,095 yards receiving.

Originally from Columbus, Ohio, Cates now calls Saskatchewan home.