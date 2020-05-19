REGINA -- Weeks ago, orange fencing appeared in the parking lot of the Co-operators Centre, in the shadow of Mosaic Stadium.

Scott was #JustCurious why it’s there! Turns out, the fences are here to stay, at least for now.

They were installed by the Regina Exhibition Association Limited and the area is reserved for parking for tenants from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Outside of those hours, the parking spots are fair game to you and I. Seems to be the best way for the organization to create parking spaces without moving things around.