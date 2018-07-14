There were wind gusts up to 60 km per hour out in Craven on Friday night, but that did not put a damper on festivities at the Country Thunder music festival.

Kerry Wolitski has been attending the festival in Craven since she was 12 years old. Although the wind makes it tough to take down their tents, she notes that things could always be worse.

"Any weather that’s not raining is perfect. Who cares? It’s not muddy, it’s great," said Wolitski. “It’s Saskatchewan. We've had these lots. But compared to yesterday at 35 degrees to today, it’s a bit of a shock."

For some, the adverse weather might take away from the fun, but attendees at the festival have gotten used to it.

"I think people will put up with a little bit of Saskatchewan wind, which they've experienced many times before, as opposed to rain storms and winds and everything else. Nothing Saskatchewan folks won't get through,” said Gerry Krochak, a spokesperson from Country Thunder.

Based on a report by Madina Azizi.