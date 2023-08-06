Wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake contained

An uncontrolled wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake was extinguished following the efforts of several fire departments from across the Regina area.

Firefighters from Lumsden, Bethune and Moose Jaw were dispatched to fight the blaze in the Nicolle Flats area – near the Qu’Appelle and Moose Jaw Rivers.

The fire was listed as the province’s sole uncontained wildfire Sunday morning before being re-designated to “contained” at around noon by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

There are currently 48 active wildfires in the province.

Eight are described as contained, 28 are under assessment while protecting property is the focus of the remaining 12.

The vast majority of the province remains under a special air quality statement – extending from Estevan to Lake Athabasca.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values for Saskatchewan’s two major cities – Regina and Saskatoon – are forecasted as "high risk" or nine and eight respectively.

With files from CTV News' Hallee Mandryk.

More to come…