

CTV Regina and the Canadian Press





A performance by Williams and Ree at Casino Regina has been cancelled.

The comedy duo was scheduled to take the stage at the casino show lounge on May 24, but according to a statement on the casino’s website, the event has been cancelled in the wake of the backlash stemming from the Humboldt Broncos benefit concert.

Williams and Ree, who call themselves "The Indian and the White Guy," acted as hosts at the concert. Some concert goers took issue with many of their punchlines, like a moment where Williams sang a song to Ree with the line "shake it for the Indian with the STDs."

Wiliams and Ree have since posted an apology on Facebook to anyone who was offended by their routine. They said they failed to consider the emotional nature of the event, which was billed as a tribute to remember the 16 people who died in the April 6 bus crash.

Casino Regina says anyone who has tickets to the show will receive a refund.