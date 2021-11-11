Williams becoming vital piece of Riders' offence

REGINA -

As the Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare to host the Edmonton Elks this Saturday, the offence is looking for a final spark to ignite a flame with the playoffs closing in.

Wide receiver Duke Williams has been an effective addition to the Roughrider offence.

“Duke's a good guy, as long as he puts a smile on my face, makes me laugh and jumps up and catches the ball, that’s all I care about,” offensive lineman Dan Clark said.

Clark added that Williams has been a nice addition to an offence that already has a lot of skill.

"It’s just an added thing to our offence that’s starting to click, which is great for us,” Clark said.

The Rider offence is on the verge of clicking with no better time than now.

Williams caught three of four targets last week for 62 yards and although he said he’s not 100 per cent comfortable on the field, he’s almost there.

"I’m not as comfortable on the field as I want to be, I’m still thinking a little bit, but by the time the playoffs get here I should be hopefully up to speed,” Williams said. “Hopefully I can get there on the weekend.”

Williams is not only performing on the offence as he’s been a critical member of the special teams unit catching three onside kicks.

“It just comes naturally to me. I just try and do my best to get under the ball, see the ball (and) catch it and make sure I secure it,” Williams said.

Williams’ effort on special teams hasn’t gone unnoticed by his teammates.

“I sometimes admire the receivers, especially him, that have such strong hands…” linebacker Micah Teitz said. “Every time I see Duke go up for the ball, I don’t know what (it is), it’s just the confidence and you just know he’s going to come down with the ball.”

Head coach Craig Dickenson said he believes Williams has fit in nicely within the receiving group and has quickly become a leader.

“He’s fit in quickly and I think his work ethic is something guys noticed right away,” Dickenson said.

Williams, along with the entire Roughrider offence, is ready to show the league what they are capable of come Saturday.