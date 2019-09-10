Williams-Lambert signs one-year extension with the Riders
Saskatchewan Roughriders' Jordan Williams-Lambert reaches in for a touchdown as Montreal Alouettes' Dominique Ellis looks on during second half CFL action in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
Jordan Williams-Lambert, the 2018 West Division Rookie of the Year, has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Saskatchewan through 2020.
The American wide-receiver is back in green and white after attending training camp with the Chicago Bears, and playing three preseason games with the team.
The 25-year-old started in 17 regular season games and the Western Semi-Final. Williams-Lambert made 764 receiving yards and four touchdowns, on a team leading 62 receptions.