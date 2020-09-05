REGINA -- The Labour Day Long Weekend is expected to bring wind gusts and frost to parts of Saskatchewan in an “abrupt” transition to fall, according to Environment Canada.

The weather service issued a special statement for the entirety of central and southern Saskatchewan, saying an Alberta Clipper will pass through the prairies on Sunday, bringing with it showers, gusty winds and cooler temperatures. The statement includes both Regina and Saskatoon.

Gusts in the 50 to 80 km per hour range are expected on Sunday, with the strongest forecasted in south eastern Saskatchewan.

The statement said a cold air mass will follow the Clipper south through Monday and Tuesday morning. Cool winds are expected on Monday, but will ease by the evening.

Widespread frost is possible throughout southern Saskatchewan on Tuesday morning. Environment Canada is expecting to issue frost advisories on Monday afternoon.

Updates on this weather statement can be found on the Environment Canada website.