Wind gusts in excess of 90km/h reported in Regina, southeast Sask.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of serious wind gusts with the potential to cause damage for a large portion of southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring,” the warning read.

Wind gusts in excess of 90km/h are expected Wednesday morning leading into Wednesday afternoon.

The strong winds are expected to diminish by Wednesday evening.

With winds of this magnitude, ECCC warns of damage to buildings such as torn shingles or broken windows are possible.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the release read. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”

The weather service also warned that drivers in high profile vehicles may expect hazardous driving conditions on highways subject to strong cross winds.

The warnings are currently in effect for Regina, Moose Jaw, Fort Qu’Appelle, Indian Head, Weyburn, Assiniboia and Estevan.