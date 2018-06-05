

The Poplar River Mine near Coronach, Sask. has no power after a windstorm blew down about 65 power poles in the region on Monday.

The facility is a strip mine, so no workers are underground.

SaskPower says power in the town has not been impacted.

"[Monday] night we had local crews on the ground to do an assessment to make sure everything was safe for the night. They were back out there [Tuesday] morning once again taking a look and getting a real assessment as to the extent of the damage." SaskPower spokesperson Jordan Jackle told CTV News.

There is currently no estimated time of restoration for the poles, but SaskPower is hoping to have a better idea later on Tuesday.

Coronach is about 220 kilometres southwest of Regina.