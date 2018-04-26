Winston Knoll student in custody after incident with cap gun
Police on scene at Winston Knoll school in Regina on April 26, 2018. (GARETH DILLISTONE/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, April 26, 2018 3:21PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 26, 2018 3:42PM CST
A student was arrested at Winston Knoll School after a potential weapons situation on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the school at 2:50 p.m. after concerns that a student had a weapon in the school. According to police, the boy was acting in a “non-threatening manner” and there was no disturbance in progress.
The student was arrested without incident and remains in custody. Police say the weapon was confirmed to be a cap gun. Charges are pending.
Regina Public Schools says classes weren’t impacted.