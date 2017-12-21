

CTV Regina





The season officially changed from fall to winter at 10:28 on Thursday morning, and temperatures in Regina have dropped drastically in comparison to earlier in the week.

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop through the weekend and the forecasted temperature for Christmas day is in the -20s.

Despite the cooler weather, a white Christmas is unlikely. While there are flurries in the forecast, the Queen City is not likely to see any significant accumulation of snow on the ground.

Thursday also marked the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year.