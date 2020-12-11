REGINA -- The Regina High Schools Athletic Association says the winter season for high school sports has been pushed back until at least February 2021 due to COVID-19.

“This decision follows Saskatchewan Ministry of Education and the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s recommendations relating to student and staff safety,” a release from the RHSAA reads.

Some reasons for the decision from all school divisions the RHSAA represents include a recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Regina schools.

The organization also said more direction will be provided at the start of February and a decision will be announced once finalized.

This is the second pandemic-induced delay for winter sports, which impacts basketball, curling, wrestling and hockey.

The RHSAA had to cancel interschool competition for the fall extracurricular season earlier in the year.