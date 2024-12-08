Winter storm warnings active across central Saskatchewan

As snow continues to fall across the province, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued winter storm warnings for a large tract of central Saskatchewan.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, winter storm warnings remain in effect for Humboldt, Yorkton, Melville, Esterhazy, Lanigan, Wynyard and Maple Creek in the southwest.

Sunday morning saw the warnings span right across the province, covering the city of Saskatoon and carrying on through to the Alberta border.

The winter storm warnings describe hazardous winter conditions with total snowfall figures ranging from 10 to 20 centimetres and maximum wind gusts of 50 to 60 km/h.

Heavy snowfall rates of as much as two centimetres per hour are expected.

Freezing rain risks associated with the system were removed Sunday afternoon. Snowfall was forecasted to last into Sunday evening.

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline is not recommending travel on almost the entirety of Highway 1, in addition to vast swathes of Highway’s 11, 5, 6, 10 and 16.

Highway 1 from just west of Mortlach to Carmichael was closed as of 7 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, a section of Highway 11 between Regina and Saskatoon was closed between the communities of Davidson and Aylesbury.

ECCC advises residents to avoid non-essential travel if possible until conditions improve.