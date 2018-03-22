

CTV Regina





A large portion of both the Canadian and American prairies can expect to see winter weather Thursday night and through to Saturday, according Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued winter storm warnings across southern Saskatchewan, but notes the low pressure system — which is moving in from the Pacific northwest and bringing winter weather to the region — will affect much of the prairie area in Canada and the U.S.

The system is expected to bring heavy and blowing snow, and strong winds, to several southern Saskatchewan areas starting Thursday evening. Snowfall totals may reach the 10- to 20-centimetre range by Friday evening, and wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour are possible, in some regions, Environment Canada’s warnings state.

The weather agency is advising travellers to prepare for quickly changing or deteriorating travel conditions.