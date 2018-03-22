A large portion of both the Canadian and American prairies can expect to see wintery weather Thursday night and through to Saturday, according Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued winter storm warnings for Saskatchewan’s southwest corner, but notes the low pressure system — which was near the Pacific coast as of late Thursday morning — bringing winter weather to the region will affect much of the prairie area in Canada and the U.S.

The system is expected to bring bands of rain or freezing rain to Saskatchewan’s southwest areas starting Thursday evening, the weather warnings state. The rain will turn to snow overnight.

A total of 10 centimetres of snow may hit some of the southwest Saskatchewan areas — specifically, higher terrain regions in the Cypress Hills — by Friday morning.

Wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour are likely, Environment Canada states.

The weather agency is advising travellers to prepare for quickly changing or deteriorating travel conditions.