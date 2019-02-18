

CTV Regina





For the first time in 16 years, people were able to skate on Wascana Lake as part of Waskimo this year.

Despite a month-long deep freeze, Waskimo went ahead as planned in beautiful winter weather on Monday. The Family Day event also featured outhouse races, a polar plunge and horse-drawn sleigh rides.

Waskimo was re-established in 2017 after a lengthy hiatus.

“The original Waskimo in the 70’s and 80’s was always in the middle of February, there was no Family Day Weekend then,” festival organizer Jim Aho said. “So when we brought it back in 2017, it was a reality. So, we looked at the calendar and thought whether it would be better suited for Sunday or Monday, we decided on Monday and I think that was the right decision.”

Now, the event has become Family Day tradition from many people in Regina and the surrounding area.