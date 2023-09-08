Without two of the league's top players, Regina Pats' coaching staff now looking for growth from younger core
The 2023-24 Regina Pats will have a different look behind the bench and in the hockey operations office with Brad Herauf being promoted to head coach and Alan Millar being named general manager and VP of hockey operations.
Aside from John Paddock retiring, there will also be some well-known names absent from the ice this season, meaning the team will be younger than years past.
The Pats will be without Connor Bedard, who barring unforeseen circumstances, will be a significant part of the Chicago Blackhawks. Stanislav Svozil who was a top defenseman in the Western Hockey League (WHL) will also move to the pro rankings and there’s only a slight chance of a return for Alexander Suzdalev, who put up 86 points in 66 games last year.
In an interview with CTV News’ Cole Davenport, head coach Brad Herauf said part of junior hockey is the turnover teams experience each year and he’s confident there will be some players young and older that will step up.
Some returning players Herauf mentioned the team is expecting growth from include Braxton Whitehead, Borya Valis, Matteo Michaels and Zane Rowan.
“Those guys are all entering their third years in the WHL and everyone knows it’s a 19 and 20-year-old league so those guys are coming into the prime of their junior careers and are now expected to be the players we thought they’d be back when they were drafted,” Herauf said.
The Pats will also be looking at Tanner Howe to be perhaps the biggest part of the team’s offense and leadership as he enters his third full season in the league.
The Prince Albert product is still expected by many to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and is coming off a year that saw him put up 85 points in 67 games, while also cementing himself as one of the more reliable defensive-minded forwards in the WHL.
Herauf said he was also impressed to see the teams’ younger guys show up for training camp in great shape, adding the right tone to camp was set by the veterans.
“We’ve been real happy with training camp, we like a lot of our players and the younger guys really showed up in great shape and our veterans did an excellent job of setting a standard we expect and bringing a competitive nature to camp.”
After seven seasons behind the Pats bench as an assistant, Herauf will see his first game action behind the bench as a WHL head coach Friday night when the Pats open the 2023 pre-season at home against the Brandon Wheat Kings.
Without any opportunity for game action since his promotion from assistant coach in July, Herauf has embraced his new role by familiarizing new staff with himself and the organization.
“Right now we’ve got a lot of new staff so it’s been just kind of on-boarding them and making sure everyone is up to date with the process and the way things are done. We’ve got a lot of quality people we did hire and they’re more than capable of doing their job,” Herauf said.
For Herauf, a big part of building on-ice chemistry is making sure off-ice staff are on the same page.
“I think that’s huge because if our staff aren’t on the same page, it will be more difficult for our players to be aligned. I think we’ve done a great job the past month and have put a lot of hours in together to align ourselves,” he said.
When the pre-season does get underway, Herauf is hoping to build off of team identity objectives they established throughout training camp.
“With every week that passes now, the speed of the game is going to ramp up so [a big thing now] is going to be watching players meet or exceed expectations and figuring out where everyone is at.”
The Pats open the 2023-24 regular season on Sept. 22 in Brandon before returning home to face the Saskatoon Blades Sept. 23 at the Brandt Centre.
“If we can consistently establish our brand of hockey in every game, I think the fans will be very happy and I think that will also show up in the win column positively for our group as well,” Herauf said.
-- With files from Cole Davenport.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pierre Poilievre to rally his party in headlining Conservative convention speech
A year after his decisive first-ballot leadership victory, Pierre Poilievre will be delivering a rally-style speech at the Conservative convention aimed at pushing his 'common sense' message beyond the base, to the broader public. CTV News will be covering the address live.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
The benefits of spending time by yourself, according to an expert
Being alone is often thought of in a negative context. But solitude is not the same as loneliness, and when people choose to spend time by themselves, it can actually be beneficial, one expert says.
Poilievre secures endorsement from progressive MacKay, as opponents tell Canadians not to be fooled
As devoted delegates gather behind closed doors to deliberate over social conservative and anti-carbon tax policies, the Conservative party sought to project a more moderate public image on Friday, seeing long-time progressive Peter MacKay endorse Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published Thursday about a difficult work environment at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' CNN has learned.
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
Saskatoon
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
-
Saskatoon marks completion of new 'dry' pond to combat basement flooding
The city's flood control strategy reached a new milestone on Thursday, five years after its inception.
Winnipeg
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
City of Winnipeg reduces deficit, avoids draining rainy day fund
A lot of the red ink projected for the City of Winnipeg’s bottom line is drying up.
-
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
Calgary
-
‘My stomach just sank': Phillip Heerema victims disappointed in Calgary Stampede's participation in Pride parade
Plaintiffs in a class-action sex assault lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede are expressing deep disappointment that members of the organization were allowed to walk in the 2023 Calgary Pride Parade.
-
Kidney March kicks off in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains
Marchers arrive at the Millarville Racetrack before the sun is up on a chilly early September morning that feels much later in the autumn.
-
Free stuff: City of Calgary hosting curbside community treasure hunt this weekend
The City of Calgary is throwing a curbside community treasure hunt this weekend and the whole city is invited to participate.
Edmonton
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public Schools is expected to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon after it was revealed that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
-
Man charged with 'dangerous operation' of boat through Whitemud Creek
A man has been charged for driving a powerboat through Edmonton's Whitemud Creek, nearly hitting other water users, earlier in the summer.
-
Firearm used in B.C. kidnapping linked to Alberta man: police
Several firearms and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition were recently found in a Fort McMurray man's apartment.
Toronto
-
Some Ontario hospitals are reinstating masking requirements
Some eastern Ontario hospitals are bringing back mask requirements in patient-care areas as the respiratory virus season approaches.
-
Refugees still being told there is no space in Toronto’s shelter system
The city is still referring refugees and asylum seekers to federal shelter programs despite passing a motion ensuring these individuals will have access to Toronto’s facilities.
-
The Toronto Blue Jays' radio broadcasters won't be joining the team on the road this season
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of only two MLB teams not to resume in-person broadcasts of road games.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to run 'limited number of double-car trains' on O-Train during peak periods
Starting Monday, a "limited number of double car trains" will run during weekday peak periods, according to a note on the OC Transpo website.
-
Ottawa driver facing Highway Traffic Act charges in connection to 2022 hit-and-run
A 22-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act in connection to an alleged hit-and-run in 2022 that left a teenage girl with serious injuries.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash on Roger Stevens Drive
Emergency crews responded to the collision on Roger Stevens Drive, between Dwyer Hill Road and Rosedale Road, on Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Joffre Lakes to remain closed until Sept. 15 as B.C. government, First Nations continue talks
The popular Joffre Lakes Provincial Park will remain closed for another week as negotiations continue between the B.C. government and the two First Nations that abruptly paused public access last month.
-
Man arrested after police vehicles smashed, officer injured: Kamloops RCMP
A man is in custody after he allegedly smashed into two police vehicles and injured an officer while attempting to flee authorities in the B.C. Interior early Friday morning.
-
More than 350 animals have benefited from emergency wildfire supports: BC SPCA
Since a provincial state of emergency was declared due to wildfires last month, the BC SPCA says hundreds of pets have benefited from its emergency support programs.
Montreal
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
-
New health services coming to 100 Quebec vaccination centres
The roughly 100 vaccination centres set up in Quebec during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon offer blood sampling services, Health Minister Christian Dube announced Friday morning.
-
Montreal to extend paid parking hours in most of downtown
The City of Montreal is extending paid parking downtown, meaning late-night visitors will have to feed the meter until 11 p.m. most evenings.
Vancouver Island
-
Inmate dies in custody at Vancouver Island prison
The federal correctional service says an inmate has died while in custody at a minimum-security prison on Vancouver Island. A statement from Correctional Service Canada says inmate Richard Paul Preston died on Sept. 2 at William Head Institution, west of Victoria.
-
Victoria apartment building for hospitality workers moves closer to reality
Tourism is a major contributor to the B.C. capital region's economy, just behind the tech sector. Historically a lower-paying sector, the capital's soaring housing costs have created a worker shortage in the industry.
-
RCMP seek suspect who robbed Parksville show home
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly broke into a Parksville show home.
Atlantic
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
-
Heat warnings in effect in N.B., N.S. heading into the weekend
Heat warnings have been issued across parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Illegal northern Ont. moose hunt ends with $8,700 in fines
Two northern Ontario men pled guilty to hunting violations related to a 2021 hunt in the District of Timiskaming.
-
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
-
Adult in Sudbury tests positive for West Nile virus
For the first time since 2017, someone in the Sudbury area has tested positive for the West Nile virus.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charges
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing a new terrorism charge.
-
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener man turns himself in after fatal Niagara Falls stabbing
A Kitchener man has been charged with second-degree murder for a stabbing in Niagara Falls.