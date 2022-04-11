Witness alleges Dillon Whitehawk shot two men to 'move up' street gang ranks
A crown witness alleged Dillon Ricky Whitehawk shot two men from the passenger side of a vehicle on separate occasions, during testimony in court Monday.
Whitehawk is on trial for first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Jordan Denton and Keenan Toto.
Denton was shot in the 800 block of Robinson Street on Nov. 9, 2019. Toto died Dec. 1, 2019 after being shot in the 1200 block of Queen Street.
Whitehawk has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The witness claimed to be the driver of the vehicle during both shootings. They cannot be named under a court ordered publication ban.
In opening remarks, the crown alleged Whitehawk “loosely suspected” Denton and Toto were rival gang members and he killed them to rise the ranks in the Indian Mafia (IM) street gang.
Prior to both shootings, the witness told court a group of IM gang members, including Whitehawk, had been driving around the North Central neighbourhood in Regina.
The witness told court the group was looking for “haters” or rival gang members the night of Denton’s death.
The car approached Denton on the street, they said. Someone in the car asked Denton what gang he was with before Whitehawk shot him, the witness testified.
They alleged Whitehawk asked Toto the same question. Toto did not respond before Whitehawk shot him, according to the witness.
The night of Toto’s death, the witness testified that Whitehawk was looking to “catch another body,” which court has previously heard is street gang lingo for committing a murder.
The crown asked the witness why it would be beneficial for Whitehawk to catch another body. The witness said it would help Whitehawk “move up in the ranks.”
Court previously heard of the street gang ranking system from an expert witness earlier in the trial.
At the helm of a gang are the president and vice-president. Below them is the lower leadership referred to as generals or council members. Under the leadership groups, are the “full patch members” also called crew bosses or captains. At the bottom, are the entry-level members known as strikers or soldiers.
Whitehawk was a crew boss with the IM, according to the driver of the vehicle.
More details to come…
