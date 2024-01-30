Witness questioned about gang involvment in day two of Mohamed murder trial

Court proceeded for the second day of Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed’s second degree murder trial in Regina.

Mohamed is accused of killing 29-year-old Ahi S Ebrotie.

Ebrotie was found outside of an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road in east Regina on Nov. 14, 2021.

Following a nine day long investigation, Mohamed was taken into custody and charged on Nov. 23.

Tuesday’s proceedings began with the cross examination of a witness who was with Ebrodie the night of his death.

The witness is currently serving time for an unrelated offence.

In the defence’s cross examination, the witness was explicitly asked about gang involvement which he denied.

The defence then proceeded to question the witness regarding ammunition which was found at the hotel Ebrodie was staying in at the time.

On the night of the murder, the victim was seen having an altercation at a Regina nightclub which resulted in a window being broken.

Both of the accused in the case had a managerial role at the nightclub in question.

The co-accused, Ismail Ahmed Hassen, is currently at large.