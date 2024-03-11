Wolseley, Sask. named 2024 finalist for Kraft Hockeyville
Wolseley, Sask. has been named one of the four finalists for Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
The winner of the annual nationwide competition receives $250,000 for upgrades to the community’s arena, the opportunity to host an NHL pre-season game and the title of Hockeyville.
Enderby, B.C., Cochrane, Alta. and Elliot Lake, Ont. are the other three finalists in the running this year.
The Wolseley Sportsplex is currently facing a critical need for a new artificial ice plant, as the current one frequently breaks down and requires repairs, a news release said.
Volunteers from Wolseley and the surrounding area have invested many hours into repairs for the current artificial ice plant, the release also said.
Canadians can vote here for one of the four finalists from 9 a.m. EST March 29 until 5 p.m. EST on March 30. Votes per person are unlimited.
"Getting through the cold winters here in Saskatchewan, having a place to gather as a community is so important," Vance Weber from Wolseley Minor Hockey said in a video on the Kraft Hockeyville website.
"It means so much to the kids, they love it. Hockey drives a lot of the spirit in this town," Weber added in the video.
The winner will be announced the evening of March 30.
No Saskatchewan community has ever won the Kraft Hockeyville contest despite many communities around the province being named one of the four finalists.
Saskatchewan communities named to the final four in previous years include Pense, Ituna, Lumsden and Wilkie.
In 2024, the three runners-up will get $10,000 in brand-new sets of hockey equipment to help more children participate in minor hockey.
A promotional video for Wolseley, Sask. from Kraft Hockeyville's Facebook page can be seen here.
