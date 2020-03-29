REGINA -- An 18-year-old woman is facing charges after crashing into a building while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning police were called to the 4200 block of Dewdney Ave. It was reported that a vehicle drove into a building. The vehicle came to a stop inside the building.

No medical treatment was required for the driver, who was alone in the vehicle.

She will appear in court on June 2, on charges of impaired operation of a conveyance.