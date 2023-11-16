Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle, Regina police say

Regina police say a woman and two children were taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the area of 1st Avenue North and Broad Street around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the 52-year-old driver remained at the scene following the incident and was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

The release said the woman and two children were taken to hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.