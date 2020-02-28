REGINA -- A 20-year-old Regina woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman.

Early Friday morning, around 4 a.m. police were called to an incident involving a knife on Knight Crescent.

When officers arrived a woman was lying in the street with stab wounds. She was transported to hospital.

The suspect, a 20-year-old woman, was located an arrested at a nearby home.

She is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

She will appear in court on Friday afternoon.