Woman, 20, facing charges in stabbing incident
Published Friday, February 28, 2020 12:25PM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- A 20-year-old Regina woman is facing charges after stabbing another woman.
Early Friday morning, around 4 a.m. police were called to an incident involving a knife on Knight Crescent.
When officers arrived a woman was lying in the street with stab wounds. She was transported to hospital.
The suspect, a 20-year-old woman, was located an arrested at a nearby home.
She is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
She will appear in court on Friday afternoon.