REGINA -- A 21-year-old woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a domestic incident early Wednesday morning.

Regina police said officers were called to a hospital after the victim of a domestic conflict came in with stab wounds. The incident took place at a house in the 1400 block of Robinson St.

Police said it was able to identify the suspect and determined that the suspect and the victim were in a relationship.

Police said it will not identify the suspect, as it could lead to the identity of the victim.

She is also charged with breaching probation, breaching conditions of release and possession of a scheduled substance.