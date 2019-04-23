

A 23-year-old woman from Punnichy is facing numerous charges including attempted murder, after an incident on April 19.

Police were dispatched the hospital on Friday evening after a man arrived with a gunshot wound. Upon investigating, police believed the incident was related to an arrest earlier that day of Janaya Kinequon.

Before the arrest was made, police were called to the 1400 block of Minto St. after a woman had allegedly confronted a group of children and the parents of one of the children. Upon searching the woman, police recovered a handgun.

Based on gathered evidence, police were led to believe that the suspect has been at a gathering in the 1300 block of Aberdeen St. It’s believed that there was an altercation that led to the victim being shot by the suspect.

Investigations into both incidents produced 18 charges against the suspect included attempted murder, careless use of a firearms, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Kinequon appeared in Provincial Court on Monday.