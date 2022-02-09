Woman, 23, facing charges due to alleged sexual relationship with 15-year-old boy

A 23-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said it was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 28. The file was investigated by both the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, which includes RPS members, and RCMP, due to “offences occurring in both jurisdictions.”

As a result, 23-year-old Tori Lynn Peterson was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference on Tuesday, police said.

Peterson was released on conditions and will appear in court on March 28, 2022.

The Regina Children’s Justice Centre is an integrated unit which includes members of RPS, child protection workers from the Ministry of Social Services, Saskatchewan Health Authority Child Abuse Physicians and the Crown Prosecutors office.