Woman, 29, dead in 'serious collision' north of Moose Jaw
Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020 2:05PM CST
The RCMP is on the scene of a crash near Moose Jaw on April 20, 2020
REGINA -- A 29-year-old woman is dead following a serious collision north of Moose Jaw.
On Monday afternoon RCMP responded to the scene, roughly two miles north of the city on Highway #2. It’s reported that the vehicle hit a semi-tractor trailer.
The woman was declared dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle. The driver of the semi was uninjured.
Alcohol and drug impairment is not believed to be a factor.