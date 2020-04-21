REGINA -- A 29-year-old woman is dead following a serious collision north of Moose Jaw.

On Monday afternoon RCMP responded to the scene, roughly two miles north of the city on Highway #2. It’s reported that the vehicle hit a semi-tractor trailer.

The woman was declared dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Alcohol and drug impairment is not believed to be a factor.