

CTV Regina





A 19-year-old woman accused in the death of a Yorkton man missing since last summer has been released on bail.

Taiya Alice Hudy, 19, was charged with second-degree murder in Colin Focht’s death.

Focht went missing in August of 2018, and police believe he was killed on Sept. 1.

Hudy was arrested on April 3 in relation to Focht’s disappearance. His body was found in a rural area on April 4.

After appearing in court on Wednesday, Hudy was released on $1,000 under a number of conditions.

She’s scheduled to appear in court again next month.

Three more people were charged in relation to Focht’s death earlier this week. Jordan Ironstand, 23, and a youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act were both charged with second-degree murder.

Another youth, who also cannot be named, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Ironstand and the youth charged with accessory also appeared in court on Wednesday. Their offences will be held over for a future date.