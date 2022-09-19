Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by man who offered her a ride home: Regina police

Regina police are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man who offered her a ride home from Dewdney Avenue early on Saturday morning.

In a news release, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said an unknown man offered the victim a ride home from a business in the 2200 block of Dewdney Avenue.

After leaving the business, the victim approached a line of taxis and Ubers parked on the street, got in a vehicle and gave her destination address, police said.

The driver of the vehicle began travelling away from the address, towards the edge of the city. The suspect is believed to have stopped near Pinkie Road. RPS said the suspect sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect then drove her to the address she provided and dropped her off, according to the release. Police received a report of the alleged assault around 2:40 a.m.

RPS is encouraging anyone to use caution while accepting rides from taxis or other ride sharing options. When getting into unknown vehicle, police encourage riders to:

Make sure the vehicle has a visible meter

Ask the driver for credentials or identification

When possible, book the ride on an app or by phone. Confirm your name with the driver before getting in the vehicle.

Report suspicious vehicle or drivers to police

Make a safety plan if you are travelling alone, which could include notifying someone of your expected arrival.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“The Regina Police Service is issuing this advisory to assist in the investigation and we commend the victim for having the courage to report this crime,” RPS said in the release.

Further details may be released if it would not compromise the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).