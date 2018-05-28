

A woman and baby suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle on Dewdney Avenue on Sunday night.

Police were called to Dewdney Avenue and Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. According to police, the 26-year-old woman was pushing a stroller across Dewdney Avenue when a 51-year-old man turned left and hit her.

Police say the man stopped and stayed with the pair until police arrived. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

The driver was charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian.