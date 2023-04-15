Woman armed with sledgehammer facing assault charge, Regina police say

A 23-year-old woman who was armed with a sledgehammer is facing an assault with a weapon charge after an incident outside a Regina business Friday afternoon.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, officers were called to the 2900 block of Dewdney Avenue around 12:25 p.m. for a report that a woman was stabbing tires with a knife in a parking lot.

RPS said information provided to them said the woman originally had shown up at the business with a sledgehammer, but that it had been taken away from her.

When police arrived at the scene the woman tried to run away but was taken into custody with the assistance of a police canine unit.

RPS said the woman allegedly threatened a staff member at the business with a knife and was also on conditions prohibiting her from possessing one.

RPS said there was no damage to any vehicles in the parking lot.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for injures after being apprehended by a police service dog, RPS said.

She’s been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of undertaking.