Woman arrested after allegedly waving machete near Saskatchewan Legislative Building

A Regina woman is in custody after allegedly waving a machete near the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 20, officers responded to the 2400 block of Legislative Drive after receiving reports that a woman was waving a machete at passing vehicles.

Officers found the 36-year-old suspect just outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Police said they found a machete in the woman’s waistband during a search.

The accused faces three charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with conditions of release order.

She is set to appear in provincial court on Dec. 7.