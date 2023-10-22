Regina

    • Woman arrested after allegedly waving machete near Saskatchewan Legislative Building

    The Saskatchewan Legislative Building can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Saskatchewan Legislative Building can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)

    A Regina woman is in custody after allegedly waving a machete near the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

    At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 20, officers responded to the 2400 block of Legislative Drive after receiving reports that a woman was waving a machete at passing vehicles.

    Officers found the 36-year-old suspect just outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

    She was taken into custody without incident.

    Police said they found a machete in the woman’s waistband during a search.

    The accused faces three charges including possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with conditions of release order.

    She is set to appear in provincial court on Dec. 7.

