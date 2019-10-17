A woman is in custody after the RCMP says she was driving drunk near Yorkton on Wednesday.

Officers were called about a dangerous danger on Highway 9 north of Yorkton around 5:30 p.m. The RCMP located the vehicle and officers were able to take the driver into custody after several attempts to stop the vehicle.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, failing to stop for a peace officer and possession of stolen property.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.