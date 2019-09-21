

CTV News Regina





Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was attacked with a machete and bear spray, and then robbed.

At around 2:55 a.m. at a business in the 1100 block of Angus St. the victim reported she approached by two men when one of them used bear spray while the other struck her with a machete. The suspects stole the victim’s property and fled.

The victim only sustained minor injuries.

Police are looking for two men, one wearing a black hat with white logo and black and white bandana, the other wearing a black hoodie with white sleeves, blue jeans and black and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.