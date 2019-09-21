Woman attacked with bear spray, machete, police search for two suspects
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
CTV News Regina
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 4:18PM CST
Police are searching for two suspects after a woman was attacked with a machete and bear spray, and then robbed.
At around 2:55 a.m. at a business in the 1100 block of Angus St. the victim reported she approached by two men when one of them used bear spray while the other struck her with a machete. The suspects stole the victim’s property and fled.
The victim only sustained minor injuries.
Police are looking for two men, one wearing a black hat with white logo and black and white bandana, the other wearing a black hoodie with white sleeves, blue jeans and black and white runners.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.