Woman charged after alleged assault with a knife: Regina police

An incident involving a knife resulted in one woman being charged according to a news release by the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS officers were dispatched to a business on the 900 block of Victoria Ave at around 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 1 following a report of a woman armed with a knife.

Officers learned that a 51-year-old man was threatened with a wide-blade utility knife after confronting a woman who had repeatedly approached the man’s three-year-old son.

The man and his son left the business after the incident. He reportedly told officers the suspect left the area in a cab.

RPS eventually located the suspect and arrested her without incident.

The 28-year-old Saskatoon woman was been charged with one count of assault with a weapon.

The accused was released on conditions and is set to make her first appearance in Provincial Court on Oct. 17.