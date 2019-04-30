

CTV Regina





A 34-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting someone with a weapon after police say she threatened someone with a hatchet on Monday night.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of Albert Street around 8:20 p.m. after a report of a weapons offence. Police say the woman pulled a hatchet on the victim, who was found unharmed. A man and woman were arrested and charged.

Cathy Blacksioux, 39, has been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Dalton LaChance, 25, was charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

They will appear in court on Tuesday.