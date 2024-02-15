Woman charged after vehicle crashes into Regina home

Regina police say a woman has been charged after a vehicle crashed into a house in the city’s north end Wednesday night.

An email from Regina police says officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Smith Street North shortly after 8 p.m. for the report of a vehicle hitting a house.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving and exceeding .08 mg alcohol, Regina police said.

Police said EMS were also called to the scene, adding that the woman sustained minor injuries.