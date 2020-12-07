REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has charged one woman with impaired driving related charges after a weekend collision that injured two adults.

On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., Regina police say they received calls about a collision at Prince of Wales Drive and Victoria Avenue. When police arrived, they found two vehicles were involved: a White Honda Civic and a black Chevrolet Malibu.

The investigation showed the Civic was driving southbound of Prince of Wales Drive, approaching Victoria Avenue. The Malibu was driving westbound on Victoria Avenue, approaching Prince of Wales Drive. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Police say a 25-year old man, who was a passenger in the Malibu, was seriously injured. The 23-year old woman who was driving the Civic also sustained injuries. Both were taken to hospital by EMS. The 22-year old female driver of the Malibu was not injured.

According to police, an officer on the scene who was dealing with the driver of the Civic suspected the driver was impaired by alcohol. Further investigation led to charges against the 23-year old woman.

She was released and will appear in court on Dec. 22.