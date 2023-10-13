Regina

    • Woman charged for involvement in fatal 2022 collision on Regina's Ring Road

    A 19-year-old Regina woman has been charged for her involvement in a fatal collision on Ring Road in 2022 that claimed the life of a man.

    Regna police said the woman has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

    On Nov. 2, 2022 Police were called to Ring Road between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street where a woman who appeared to the driver of a white Ford car was found laying on the ground and a man was found dead inside a black Ford Truck in a nearby ditch, a Regina police news release said.

    Police determined the driver of the Ford car was travelling south on Ring Road before it crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with the Ford truck.

    Regina police said the charges were laid after several months of investigation.

    The accused made her first court appearance on Oct. 12.

