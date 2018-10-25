

CTV Regina





A woman has been charged after shooting a pellet gun at a security guard on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Saskatchewan Drive around 6:40 a.m. for a weapons call. According to police, a woman with a firearm got into a fight with a security guard and shot the firearm multiple times at the guard.

Police say the guard was able to take the firearm and discovered it was a pellet gun. The woman was detained until police arrived. They discovered she also had another firearm, a knife and merchandise police believe was stolen.

No one was injured.

Jana Anaquod, 23, is facing multiple charges including possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and careless use of a firearm.

She will appear in court on Friday morning.