REGINA -- One woman has died and two people have been injured after a serious single vehicle crash on Sunday near Lebret.

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP said on Monday the crash occurred on 2 p.m. Sunday on Wide Awake Road near Highway 56.

There were three people in the vehicle.

RCMP said a 20-year-old woman died on scene and an 18-year-old woman sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

As well, a 16-year-old boy was transported to local hospital for medical treatment.

The collision is on Wide Awake Road near Highway 56. The pinpoint marks the area where the crash likely occurred.

RCMP said the injuries of the 16-year-old are not critical and he is believed to be the driver.

RCMP won’t be releasing the identities of the people involved in the crash. The investigation will continue.