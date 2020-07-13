REGINA -- One woman has died after a vehicle rolled over into a ditch early Sunday morning, according to Lumsden RCMP.

RCMP said Monday that officers and first responders attended the rollover incident at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Township Road 211, finding the 54-year-old woman was located outside the vehicle.

Officers determined the woman was dead, RCMP said. The other occupant, a 54-year-old man, was located inside the vehicle and taken to hospital in Regina.

RCMP said the investigation will take several months, but initial findings indicate the lone SUV rolled into a ditch when heading westbound.

Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the collision, RCMP said.