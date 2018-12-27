

CTV Regina





A woman was taken to hospital after an SUV was struck by a semi tractor-trailer near Pense.

RCMP responded to the scene on highway #1 just east of Pense around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman driving the SUV was flown to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured in the collision.

Traffic was restricted in the eastbound lanes were completely closed for around 90 minutes.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision at this time.