Woman forced to work at multiple Sask. restaurants against her will, police say

Two men face charges including human trafficking and sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman to work at multiple restaurants around Saskatchewan, police say.

According to an RCMP news release, the Bangladeshi woman was staying in Canada on a visitors permit. She moved to Saskatchewan after answering an advertisement on a popular job bank for work at a restaurant.

After she was granted a working permit, RCMP said the woman was forced to work up to 12 hours a day, seven days a week at restaurants in Gull Lake, Elrose and Tisdale.

Police said when the woman wasn’t working she was forced to stay in an unfinished concrete basement that was dimly lit and heavily water damaged.

The woman’s employers threatened to revoke her work permit or call the police if she did not comply with the demanding schedule and restrictions to her freedoms, police said.

RCMP said a 41-year-old man from Tisdale and a 52-year-old man from Elrose were arrested on June 29.

A third man was arrested in Elrose on Wednesday but was later released, RCMP said.

The 41-year-old man has been charged with one count of trafficking a person, the 52-year-old man faces the same charge plus three counts of sexual assault.

Both suspects will appear in court on July 13.

“This investigation illustrates human trafficking can take many forms, including forced labour. This isn’t just a big city issue – human trafficking is present in communities both big and small, including in Saskatchewan. It’s important that residents recognize the signs of trafficking and report these occurrences to police immediately,” Supt. Glenn Church said in a release.

RCMP said the victim has been informed about protections provided under Saskatchewan’s Protection from Human Trafficking Act.