Woman from Calgary facing charges in fatal hit and run in Regina

A woman from Calgary, Alta. is facing charges stemming from a fatal hit and run in Regina in the early hours of Dec. 2.

Officers received a report of an injured person in the 1100 block of Rae Street around 1 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service.

When police got there, they found a woman lying on the ground at the entrance to an alley. The woman was taken to hospital by EMS but she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, fled the scene and was arrested in Calgary on Dec. 22.

She was charged with failure to stop after an accident that resulted in death. She made her first appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Dec. 27.