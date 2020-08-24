Advertisement
Woman hit by vehicle near Wascana Park dies: police
Published Monday, August 24, 2020 4:19PM CST Last Updated Monday, August 24, 2020 4:34PM CST
Regina police examine the scene of a pedestrian-involved collision on Broad St. the morning of Aug. 14, 2020. (CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- A woman hit by a vehicle near Wascana Park on Aug. 14 has died according to the Regina Police Service.
Police said Monday the woman, 31, died in hospital on Aug. 19.
The pedestrian was hit by the car while crossing Broad Street towards the park at the Quinn Drive intersection around 9 a.m. Aug 14, according to police.
The death is still under investigation in conjuction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.
