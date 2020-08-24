REGINA -- A woman hit by a vehicle near Wascana Park on Aug. 14 has died according to the Regina Police Service.

Police said Monday the woman, 31, died in hospital on Aug. 19.

The pedestrian was hit by the car while crossing Broad Street towards the park at the Quinn Drive intersection around 9 a.m. Aug 14, according to police.

The death is still under investigation in conjuction with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.