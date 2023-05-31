Woman hit from behind by truck in Regina, police asking for help in finding driver

Regina police are searching for the driver of this truck, described as a light coloured pick-up, which was involved in a hit and run on the 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue on May 29, 2023. (Courtesy: Regina police) Regina police are searching for the driver of this truck, described as a light coloured pick-up, which was involved in a hit and run on the 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue on May 29, 2023. (Courtesy: Regina police)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you may not have known about bladder cancer

Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

  • HEAT WAVE

    HEAT WAVE | Here's how you can identify heat stroke and prevent serious symptoms

    Some communities in Quebec are expected to get record-high temperatures and Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings and watches for heat. Dr. Christopher Labos spoke to CTV News anchor Mutsumi Takahashi about heat and sunstroke and tips for preventing serious consequences in the sun.

  • 'The private sector is generally more efficient than the state,' says Quebec Energy Minister

    When asked to clarify his position on the involvement of private enterprise in the construction of dams, Premier François Legault said on Wednesday that his government 'has nothing against the private sector.' He was responding to Quebec Solidaire (QS)'s demand for transparency, after Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon had expressed an openness to the construction of hydroelectric facilities by private enterprise.

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener