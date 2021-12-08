Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries following crash north of Southey: RCMP

A woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash on Highway 6 north of Southey, Sask.

In a news release, RCMP said it responded to the scene approximately 12 kilometres north of the town just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Southey first responders, Cupar EMS and STARS Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Investigation determined the vehicle was travelling northbound on the highway when it left the road and flipped over. The driver, a 53-year-old woman, was transported to hospital. RCMP said alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Southey is approximately 58 kilometres north of Regina.